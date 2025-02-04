Democrats try to stop Trump's USAID closure

Trump and Elon Musk are attempting to dismantle the US Agency for International Development, a move congressional Democrats say is illegal

Protest outside USAID building as Elon Musk takes over
'We don’t have a fourth branch of government called Elon Musk'
(Image credit: Pete Kiehart for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

What happened

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday he was now acting director of the U.S. Agency for International Development and told Congress he might fold parts of it into the State Department and eliminate the rest, a move Democrats said was illegal without congressional assent. Operatives working for Elon Musk had already taken control of the independent agency, which disburses most U.S. foreign aid, and locked employees out of its headquarters and computer systems. Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said they would block all State Department nominations until the Trump administration dropped its efforts to eliminate USAID.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

