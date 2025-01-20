Trump declares 'golden age' at indoor inauguration

Donald Trump gives his inaugural address after being sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 2025
(Image credit: Brendan Smialowksi / AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Donald Trump, America's past and present commander-in-chief, was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, an unprecedented return to power for a former president who was ousted from office four years ago amid a raging pandemic, following two impeachments and an attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. Trump, 78, becomes the oldest person ever to be sworn in as president, and the first president since Grover Cleveland to serve non-consecutive terms in the White House.

Trump, who is also the first convicted felon to be elected president, will now begin serving his second and final term in office after defeating former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. He will serve as president through Jan. 20, 2029.

