Will Trump's 'madman' strategy pay off?

Incoming US president likes to seem unpredictable but, this time round, world leaders could be wise to his 'schtick'

Photo composite of Donald Trump with The White House in the background
A presidency 'aimed at unleashing intense disruption' but Trump's playbook is familiar to allies and enemies alike
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th US president this afternoon. In the run-up to his second term in office, he has wasted no time in "returning to centre stage in US foreign policy" and "reprising his hallmark blend of bombastic rhetoric and threats" to keep both allies and enemies guessing.

Trump has already engaged in "undiplomatic talk", threatening, for example, to reclaim the Panama Canal and annex not only Greenland but Canada. And world leaders have been "scrambling" to respond, said NPR.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸