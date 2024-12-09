Trump talks pardoning Jan. 6 rioters, jailing rivals

On NBC's "Meet the Press," the president-elect said he would pardon Capitol rioters and end constitutionally guaranteed "birthright" citizenship

Donald Trump talks to NBC&#039;s Kristen Welker
Donald Trump talks to NBC's Kristen Welker in his first post-election network interview
(Image credit: Peter Kramer / NBC via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Donald Trump discussed his plans for the beginning of his presidency on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday, saying he would pardon most Jan. 6 Capitol rioters on his "first day" in office and try to end constitutionally guaranteed "birthright" citizenship through an executive order. Trump's first post-election network interview, taped Friday, also touched on tariffs, abortion, foreign policy and jailing opponents.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

