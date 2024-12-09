Trump talks pardoning Jan. 6 rioters, jailing rivals
On NBC's "Meet the Press," the president-elect said he would pardon Capitol rioters and end constitutionally guaranteed "birthright" citizenship
What happened
Donald Trump discussed his plans for the beginning of his presidency on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday, saying he would pardon most Jan. 6 Capitol rioters on his "first day" in office and try to end constitutionally guaranteed "birthright" citizenship through an executive order. Trump's first post-election network interview, taped Friday, also touched on tariffs, abortion, foreign policy and jailing opponents.
Who said what
The seven Democrats and two Republicans on the House Jan. 6 Committee "should go to jail" for "what they did," Trump said to NBC's Kristen Welker. But he said he wouldn't order the Justice Department to prosecute them or other perceived antagonists. "I have the absolute right. I'm the chief law enforcement officer," Trump said, but he would let his attorney general "do what she wants to do."
Trump also said he "can't guarantee" that his proposed tariffs won't make things more expensive for consumers, though he disagreed with the majority of economists who said they would raise prices.
What next?
It is "exceedingly abnormal for the leader of a democracy to express a desire to see political opponents jailed," The Washington Post said. But Trump's threats, regardless of his "inconsistencies," are being "taken seriously enough" that President Joe Biden is "considering issuing blanket, preemptive pardons," The Associated Press said.
