How does Inauguration Day work?

At noon on Jan. 20, Donald Trump will take the oath of office and become America's 47th president. Inauguration Day is a mix of traditions and Constitutional requirements that ensures the proper transfer of power.

There will be parties — some of them quite expensive — celebrating the inauguration. But "none of the pageantry" is required by the Constitution, said CNN. The only requirement is that the incoming president take the oath of office. (And take it precisely: Barack Obama took the oath of office a second time at the beginning of his first term in 2009 because a word got out of sequence during the first attempt.) The chief justice of the United States usually administers the oath, "but that's a custom, not a requirement," said CNN.

