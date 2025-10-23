Trump’s huge ballroom to replace razed East Wing

What happened

President Donald Trump Wednesday acknowledged that the White House’s East Wing would be completely demolished to build his ballroom, despite his earlier pledge that the project “won’t interfere with the current building.” He also said the cavernous ballroom would cost $300 million, up from the original estimate of $200 million, and would be financed “100% by me and some friends of mine,” though “the military is very much involved” as well.



Who said what

“In order to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure,” Trump said. The East Wing, built in 1902 and expanded in 1942, primarily housed the first lady’s office. “It was a very small building” and “was never thought of as being much,” Trump said. But the unannounced “demolition of part of one of the most historic buildings in the United States has sparked an angry outcry,” Reuters said.



“It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it,” Hillary Clinton said on social media. The National Trust for Historic Preservation had asked Trump to pause demolition until plans for the ballroom were properly reviewed, saying the 90,000-square-foot structure would “overwhelm” the 55,000-square-foot White House. Trump “needs to tell the public now what he is doing with the East Wing,” conservative commentator Byron York said, and “why he didn’t tell them before he started doing it.” The White House dismissed the criticism as “manufactured outrage.”



What next?

The “process of tearing down the East Wing was expected to be completed as soon as this weekend,” The New York Times said.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors