DOJ to release half of Trump special counsel report
The portion regarding Trump's retention of classified documents will not be publicly released
What happened
Attorney General Merrick Garland intends to release one volume of special counsel Jack Smith's report on his criminal investigations of President-elect Donald Trump but pause the other half, the Justice Department said Wednesday. The portion on Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election would be released publicly while the volume on his retention of classified documents would be available only to a few members of Congress.
Who said what
The Justice Department disclosed Garland's decision in an appellate court filing "opposing Trump's effort to block Smith from releasing his final report altogether," Politico said.
Smith's requisite final report was meant to be his "valedictory word" on his efforts to hold Trump "accountable for a remarkable array of criminal allegations," The New York Times said. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who oversaw then dismissed the classified documents case in July after repeatedly "issuing unusual rulings" in Trump's favor, blocked the report's release on Tuesday, a decision that "raised eyebrows among several legal experts who said she had no legal authority to issue the injunction."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
On Smith's recommendation, prosecutors said, Garland is withholding the classified documents volume until the DOJ's ongoing prosecution of two Trump codefendants is concluded. That would push the decision on releasing the second volume to Trump's attorney general, meaning it will "never see the light of day," Jonathan Last said at The Bulwark.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Biden cancels Italy trip as raging LA fires spread
Speed Read The majority of the fires remain 0% contained
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - January 9, 2025
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - Greenland's pastures, ba-a-ad dreams, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The Tempest: classic 'lost at sea' in Jamie Lloyd's production
Talking Point Sigourney Weaver gives 'wooden delivery' as Prospero at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
By The Week UK Published
-
What's next for Canada after Trudeau's resignation?
Talking Points An election. But not just yet.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Jimmy Carter lies in state as 3-day DC farewell begins
Speed Read The 39th president died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Donald Trump, Greenland and how to buy an island
The Explainer US 'ownership and control an absolute necessity' says Trump even as PM states North Atlantic island 'not for sale and will never be'
By The Week UK Published
-
Giuliani held in contempt of court over forfeit assets
Speed Read He has failed to turn over $11 million in assets to two Georgia election workers he defamed after the 2020 election
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden resettles 11 more Guantánamo detainees
Speed Read In an effort to reduce the number of prisoners held in Guantánamo Bay, Biden transferred 11 Yemeni detainees to Oman
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Canada's Trudeau announces resignation
Speed Read Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is stepping down after nearly a decade in office
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Palestinians and pro-Palestine allies brace for Trump
TALKING POINTS After a year of protests, crackdowns, and 'Uncommitted' electoral activism, Palestinian activists are rethinking their tactics ahead of another Trump administration
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Conspiracy theorizing is a deeply ingrained human phenomenon'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published