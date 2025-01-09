DOJ to release half of Trump special counsel report

The portion regarding Trump's retention of classified documents will not be publicly released

Attorney General Merrick Garland
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland seen during a press conference
(Image credit: Jefferson Siegel-Pool / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Attorney General Merrick Garland intends to release one volume of special counsel Jack Smith's report on his criminal investigations of President-elect Donald Trump but pause the other half, the Justice Department said Wednesday. The portion on Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election would be released publicly while the volume on his retention of classified documents would be available only to a few members of Congress.

