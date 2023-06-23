Who is Aileen Cannon, the judge in Trump's documents case?

When the FBI first uncovered a host of classified materials at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last summer, it was Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, who OK'd the appointment of a "special master," or an independent arbiter tasked with reviewing the seized materials. Now, almost a year later, Cannon has been once again tapped to preside over proceedings in the debacle, which has since escalated into a federal indictment of Trump over alleged violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice, among other charges.

But Cannon's appointment could serve as a silver lining for the former president, who seemed to "win the judicial lottery" when the Southern District of Florida's random "computerized assignment system" assigned him a judge whose previous "pro-Trump" rulings were described by legal experts as "audacious and even lawless," Politico reported. Now, she "will be in an even more powerful position to steer Trump's legal fortunes."

Getting started

Cannon, 41, had "relatively little experience as a lawyer" and almost no public profile when nominated by Trump and then confirmed by the Senate in November of 2020, The Guardian reported. Having graduated from the University of Michigan Law School in 2007, her appointment to "the federal bench came only 12 years after she was first admitted to practice law, the minimum experience the American Bar Association requires nominees should have." Before that, from 2013 to 2020, she served as a federal prosecutor in Fort Pierce, Florida, where she "handled major crimes, including drug, firearm and immigration cases," per The Washington Post.

On the bench, however, she has overseen just "four relatively routine criminal trials," Politico stated in June, a "stark contrast" to the "historic and complex proceedings" she's about to undertake with Trump. Her limited criminal experience pertains almost exclusively to cases regarding the distribution of controlled substances, "illegal reentry of people who had previously been deported, felons in possession of firearms, and child pornography or trafficking." Almost every one of these cases has resulted in a plea deal, and those that didn't "lasted no more than three days apiece in court."