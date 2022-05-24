Lachlan Murdoch brushes off Fox News criticism: 'It is what it is'

Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch doesn't seem too concerned about the divisive reputation of cable news channel Fox News.

In an interview with Axios' Sara Fischer, Murdoch dismissed criticism of the network as just part of the gig.

"I think when you're in the news business, and you're number one ... you get a lot of heat and it just comes with the territory," he said. In the past, Fox News and its hosts have been criticized for "promoting conspiracies and falsehoods around the election results, COVID-19 and other issues," Axios writes.

"You've got to kind of realize what it is and how some of it is very organized kind of attacks — very coordinated — but it is what it is," Murdoch added.

One Fox host in particular — Tucker Carlson — has recently drawn scrutiny for having allegedly promoted elements of the white supremacist "great replacement theory," which was believed to have motivated the Buffalo shooter.