Rupert Murdoch's succession problem
A court ruling has thrown the future leadership of News Corp and Fox wide open. What next?
A Nevada court has delivered "a delicious end-of-season plot twist" to the Murdoch family "soap opera", said Crikey (Australia). In a sealed decision released last weekend, a probate commissioner has ruled against Rupert Murdoch's attempt to alter the terms of a family trust to leave his older son, Lachlan – who shares his right-wing agenda – in control of the media empire, while stripping three of his other children of their voting rights. The commissioner found that the patriarch and his chosen heir had acted in "bad faith" in trying to force through the change. The decision is "a resounding victory" for siblings Prudence, Elisabeth and James Murdoch after a "bitter legal dispute", said the FT. But it may not be over yet. Murdoch, 93, plans to appeal.
This was a case of reality imitating art, said Athena Stavrou in The Independent. According to court documents obtained by The New York Times, the Murdoch children began planning a strategy for their father's eventual death after watching an episode of HBO's "Succession", inspired partly by the Murdochs, which showed "chaos erupting within Logan Roy's media dynasty". In the ensuing deeply contentious feud over the future of the empire, which spans several continents and includes such powerful outlets as Fox News and The Wall Street Journal, Lachlan instigated the plan to change the trust – named "Project Family Harmony" – in mid-2023. Agreeing to it was perhaps "the last manoeuvre of Murdoch's seven-decade career", said DealBook in The New York Times. He may have feared a "corporate coup" after his death, even though the three other children said they had no intention of ousting their brother from his managing roles at Fox News and News Corp, which owns the newspapers.
For all Lachlan's "paranoid schemes", changing the terms of the trust was always a long shot, said Stephen Mayne on Crikey. It would have meant proving the other beneficiaries "would face disaster" unless he was "given complete control" – and his "record is nothing to write home about". Still, with Fox News scheduled to hit "peak power" during the second Trump presidency, "the family empire has arguably never been in ruder financial health". News Corp shares hit a record high this month, and Fox's ratings and profits are soaring. Their combined market capitalisation is now around $40 billion. Some believe the more liberal Murdochs might opt to sell the "cash machine", rather than managing it more moderately. But the implications of this ruling are potentially "seismic", wrote academics Matthew Ricketson and Andrew Dodd on The Conversation. "If Prudence, James and Elisabeth... are up for a fight, the world could soon be in for a fascinating media transition."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Diversity training: a victim of the 'war on woke'
Talking Point More and more US companies have phased out corporate DEI initiatives, and the incoming Trump administration is likely to fuel the cultural shift
By The Week UK Published
-
Codeword: December 15, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Crossword: December 15, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Rupert Murdoch's behind-closed-doors succession court battle
The Explainer Media mogul's legal dispute with three of his children over control of his influential empire begins today
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Huw Edwards: why is the BBC so scandal-prone?
In the Spotlight The national broadcaster has serious questions to answer
By The Week UK Published
-
Rupert Murdoch is in a 'Succession'-style rift with his kids over his media empire
The Explainer Murdoch and his son Lachlan are attempting to maintain his empire's conservative swing following his eventual death
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Flying too close to The Sun: do newspaper endorsements matter any more?
Today's Big Question Power of the press has diminished but can still set the terms of the debate and signify direction of travel
By The Week UK Published
-
The best tabloid stories of 2023
In Depth It must be true... I read it in the tabloids
By The Week Staff Published
-
Rupert Murdoch steps down: a legacy of power and scandal
Talking Point Lachlan Murdoch succeeds his father as head of media empire
By Sorcha Bradley Published
-
Huw Edwards and the question of ‘public interest’
Talking Point Privacy law ‘mess’ needs to be cleared up, not by judges, but by Parliament
By The Week Staff Published
-
Jerry Springer: former politician who presided over a tawdry TV circus
feature TV host who died last week earned millions from modern-day ‘freak show’
By The Week Staff Published