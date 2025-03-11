Gene Hackman: the prolific actor who brought intensity to diverse roles

Hackman was not an easily pigeonholed performer

Gene Hackman
Hackman starred in The French Connection, Get Shorty, and The Royal Tenenbaums
(Image credit: Vince Bucci / Getty Images)
By
published

Gene Hackman wasn’t easily pigeonholed. A former Marine with a face he likened to that of “your everyday mine worker,” he drew accolades for his portrayals of tough characters with a menacing edge. These included the racist, bullying detective Popeye Doyle in The French Connection (1971) and the sadistic small-town sheriff in Unforgiven (1992). But over more than 80 movie roles he delved into a wide range of personalities. In The Conversation (1974) he was a painfully shy surveillance expert, and in Hoosiers (1986) a scrappy coach who inspires a team of underdogs. He showed comic flair as a sleazy Hollywood producer in Get Shorty (1995) and an eccentric patriarch in The Royal Tenenbaums (2001). Ever present was Hackman’s intensity and embrace of complexity; he could render the humanity in a hateful character or evoke a hero’s flaws. Whether a character “was sympathetic or not, that’s not important to me,” he said. “I want to make you believe this could be a human being.”

Eugene Allen Hackman grew up in a fractious household in Danville, Ill., said the Associated Press. His parents “fought repeatedly,” and his father, a newspaper pressman, frequently beat him. He “found refuge in movie houses,” taking screen rebels Errol Flynn and James Cagney “as his role models.” When he was 13, his father left—simply waving as he drove off; three years later, Hackman lied about his age to join the Marines. On tours in China and Japan “his brawling and resistance to authority” led to three demotions, though working as a DJ on Armed Forces Radio whetted “his taste for show business.” After his discharge, he moved to New York and got married, said The Guardian. With his wife’s encouragement, “he decided to try acting,” studying at the Pasadena Playhouse in California. Returning to New York, he hustled for stage and TV roles, supporting himself with work as a doorman and truck driver. His big chance came after he landed a small part in the 1964 movie Lilith and impressed the star, Warren Beatty. When Beatty produced the 1967 classic Bonnie and Clyde, he cast Hackman as Clyde’s live-wire brother Buck. The film was a hit, and Hackman’s “assertive performance” earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸