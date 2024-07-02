Conn Iggulden recommends 6 unforgettable books with historical themes
The British author recommends works by Patrick O'Brian, Richard Dawkins, and more
Conn Iggulden is a British author of historical fiction whose best-selling novels have explored the Khan dynasty, the Wars of the Roses, and ancient Rome. His latest novel, "Nero," begins a trilogy fictionalizing the life of the Roman emperor.
'Tai-Pan' by James Clavell (1966)
Twists and turns of plot are all gone to mist when I think of books that I've loved. Characters remain. This roaring struggle between trading families in 1840s British Hong Kong is still superb. You will not forget the novel's main character, opium trader Dirk Struan. Buy it here.
'The Sunbird' by Wilbur Smith (1972)
Recently I again picked up this adventure novel, about an archaeological dig in Botswana, to reread. The book not only held up, it left me with a sense of corrosive envy. It is an absolute masterwork, as good a yarn as you'll ever read anywhere. I have found myself muttering lines from it since. That's a rare power. Buy it here.
'Master and Commander' by Patrick O'Brian (1969)
This nautical historical novel gave me my happiest moment reading books. I bought it, loved it, and wondered idly if the author had written any sequels...and discovered a list as long as my arm. I then read two a week until I ran out. The series' recurring heroes, Jack Aubrey and Stephen Maturin, are joyous. Buy it here.
'The God Delusion' by Richard Dawkins (2006)
Faith is deeply important to me — but I do love a good argument. I read this book when I knew it was up against my own co-authored work, "The Dangerous Book for Boys," for Book of the Year at the British Book Awards. Dawkins is brilliant, acerbic, and very readable. Still...reader, I won. Buy it here.
'Adrian Mole and the Weapons of Mass Destruction' by Sue Townsend (2004)
I remember laughing out loud on a packed train reading this novel. Townsend (1946–2014) was hilarious — she just tickled me somehow, and her mournful character sits in the pantheon of great creations. Genius. Buy it here.
'Midshipman's Hope' by David Feintuch (1994)
Tightly plotted, Horatio Hornblower–inspired science fiction, "Midshipman's Hope" was the first book in a series of David Feintuch's seven published novels. Protagonist Nicholas Seafort stayed with me, and somehow I've read his struggle with honor and duty many times. People are interested in people — that is the secret of all great fiction. Buy it here.
-
