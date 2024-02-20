Why are Republicans leaving Congress?

Some of Congress' most experienced Republicans are headed for the exits.

The 118th Congress has been "dominated by deep dysfunction and bitter divisions " among House Republicans, CNN said, highlighted by an ousted speaker and the constant threats of government shutdowns. Rather than stick out the chaos, members of the GOP's "governing wing" are increasingly deciding to leave — nearly two dozen either resigning outright or choosing not to seek reelection. This is leading to concerns of "brain drain" among the party faithful. "They've signed up to do serious things," said Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), who is also leaving. "And we're not doing serious things."

The departures include three committee chairs — Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.), Mike Gallagher (Wisc.) and Mark Green (Tenn.) — who announced their exits all within the span of a few days last week, The Associated Press said. For some observers, the departures are a sign that the GOP's control of the House, already maintained by the slimmest of margins, may be lost in November. "Who wants to finish your career here in the minority?" asked Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.).

That's not exactly a sign of faith in the leadership of Speaker Mike Johnson, the Louisiana representative thrust into leadership after Kevin McCarthy's downfall last year. "We've seen moments where there are more heavy exits from Congress, and that it is like a canary in the coal mine," Syracuse University's Grant Reeher said to Newsweek . "If I'm the speaker, I'm definitely worried."

The same departing Republicans who complain that Congress is "broken" are the ones who broke it, Hayes Brown said at MSNBC. Take Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), the Homeland Security chair who announced his retirement days after spearheading the impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas. Green is a member of the Freedom Caucus, the right-wing group that has "paralyzed Congress" with its insistence that "compromise is an inherent weakness." Even with Green's departure, too many GOP members "are more than happy to keep whacking at Congress with a sledgehammer and complain that it's broken."

"The wrong people are retiring from Congress," Stuart Rothenberg said at Roll Call. Government works when both parties "embrace the concept of compromise." That's no longer the case. The people interested in getting stuff done are being replaced by newcomers more interested in "creating havoc" and "making fiery speeches." All that's left is "petty partisanship." "Extremists aren't all that interested in passing legislation."

Gallagher "was widely seen as a rising star both in the party and in Congress," Adam Carrington said at Washington Examiner. And the Wisconsin Republican is just 39. Why leave so young? "This House has gone from badly run to utter dysfunction." Why? Because many GOP members "think more about influence on social media" than legislating. This means members like Gallagher might not be leaving because the GOP will lose House control. "They might be retiring because they don't think it matters."

What next?

Not all Republicans see the "brain drain" as a bad thing. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), the firebrand congressman who led McCarthy's ouster, is delighting in taking blame for the departures, Mediaite said. "The fundamental premise is that I've made Congress so miserable for so many members that they are leaving," Gaetz wrote Monday on social media. "Wonderful!"

The chaos affecting the House GOP can be seen in other Republican institutions, Juan Williams said at The Hill. Ronna Romney McDaniel is leaving as chair of the Republican National Committee under pressure from loyalists to Donald Trump, while state parties in Florida, Arizona, Michigan and Nevada are "falling apart" due to battles between Trumpist Republicans and establishment conservatives. Even more troubling fr the House GOP: There is "no rush" of serious candidates to replace the departees. "They are fearful of shackling themselves to this sinking ship."