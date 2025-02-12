A running list of Tulsi Gabbard's controversies

Trump's nominee for Director of National Intelligence has a history of ideological reversals

front shot of Tulsi Gabbard during confirmation hearings for her designated role as director of national intelligence
Gabbard has 'baselessly claimed that the LGBTQ+ community was trying to gain acceptance for pedophiles,' according to the Anti-Defamation League
David Faris
By
published

Less than six years ago and before she became President Donald Trump's pick for Director of National Intelligence, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, then a Hawaii Democrat, ran for the Democratic nomination for president. She had raised her national profile in 2016 as a backer of Sen. Bernie Sanders' (D-Vt.) campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. During that era, Gabbard was known as a critic of U.S. military interventions and domestic surveillance.


Gabbard dropped out of the race after failing to gain traction following her participation in televised debates and endorsed eventual nominee Joe Biden. After leaving Congress, she became a frequent guest on Fox News, where she criticized the Biden administration. In 2022, she left the Democratic Party, saying that it was "now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness." Even before she switched parties Gabbard was a controversial figure whose frequent ideological shifts have left many observers wondering about the nature of her core principles.

David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

