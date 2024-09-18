Why is Laura Loomer making Republicans worried?

Donald Trump says the MAGA influencer is a 'free spirit'

Photo collage of Laura Loomer in a &quot;Trump did nothing wrong&quot; t-shirt and Donald Trump, closing his eyes and facing away from her.
"No leader should ever associate with someone who spreads this kind of ugliness, this kind of racist poison," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

In a MAGA world of extreme-sounding influencers and agitators, Laura Loomer stands out. She has promoted conspiracy theories suggesting that 9/11 was an "inside job" and suggested that various American gun massacres were really carried out by "crisis actors" or ISIS terrorists. She is a self-proclaimed "white advocate" who is no stranger to racially charged remarks. Now she's hitting the campaign trail with Donald Trump.

That makes Republicans nervous. The former president's allies are worried Loomer's visibility at campaign events "could cost him votes in key battleground states," said NBC News. One recent Loomer comment — that the "White House will smell like curry" if Kamala Harris, whose mother is Indian, is elected — raised sharp concerns among GOP officials trying to get Trump elected. "She has to go," said one unidentified Trump supporter.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Donald Trump Laura Loomer Marjorie Taylor Greene 2024 Presidential Election Today's Big Question
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸