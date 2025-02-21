Trump reportedly wants to take over US Postal Service

President Trump is making plans to disband the leadership of USPS and absorb the agency into his administration

U.S. Postal Service post office
Americans 'consistently rank' the Postal Service 'among their most-beloved government agencies, second only to the National Park Service'
(Image credit: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

President Donald Trump is preparing an executive order aimed at taking control of the U.S. Postal Service and folding the independent mail agency into the Commerce Department, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal said Thursday. Doing so without approval from Congress "would probably violate federal law," the Post said.

