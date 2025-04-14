Tariffs: Time for Congress to take over?
Senators introduce a bill that would require any new tariffs to be approved by Congress
"Why is a president imposing tariffs at all?" asked Jessica Levinson in MSNBC.com. Lost in the chaos of President Trump's global trade war is the fact that the Constitution grants Congress—not the executive branch—the "Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises" and regulate foreign commerce. But since the Great Depression, the legislature has "ceded much of its authority to the president," letting the White House set tariffs without congressional approval. Trump has overstepped the considerable powers delegated to him by Congress, said Rich Lowry in the National Review. He claims that 1977's International Emergency Economic Powers Act lets him unilaterally impose import duties "to deal with any unusual and extraordinary threat." The U.S. trade deficit is neither: We've been running one since the 1970s, making it "the very definition of a chronic issue." And if the concern really is national security, as Trump claims, why are we slapping tariffs on "Australian beef and Guatemalan bananas," neither of which affects "our ability to make precision missiles."
"Normally, we wouldn't hold our breath" waiting for congressional Republicans to rein in Trump, said The Boston Globe in an editorial. "But the potential economic damage from tariffs is so great that some are already rebelling." Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) joined Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) to introduce a bill that would require any new tariffs to be approved by Congress within 60 days. At least six other Republicans—including Kentucky's Sen. Mitch McConnell and Indiana's Sen. Todd Young—have signed on to the legislation. The Grassley-Cantwell bill is likely dead in the water, said Jordain Carney in Politico. House Speaker Mike Johnson has vowed "to give the president space" on tariffs, while Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the bill doesn't have "a future" because Trump has threatened to veto it.
What a "dereliction of duty," said Jeet Heer in The Nation. Trump's sweeping tariff regime "could lead to a crash comparable to 1929 or 2008." But among GOP lawmakers, "the fear factor is paramount": They know that challenging Trump could invite retaliation and primary challenges from the MAGA faithful. "The dereliction of duty is bipartisan." Ten Democratic senators last month voted for a continuing resolution that not only passed a GOP budget but also included a provision making it harder to undo the kind of emergency declarations Trump has used to justify his tariff power. The rest of us will pay for Congress's "political cowardice."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
A running list of Trump's second-term national security controversies
In Depth Several scandals surrounding national security have rocked the Trump administration
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
13 potential 2028 presidential candidates for both major parties
In Depth A rare open primary for both parties has a large number of people considering a run for president
By David Faris Published
-
The pros and cons of online-only banks
the explainer You can get your finances in order without getting off your couch
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
A running list of Trump's second-term national security controversies
In Depth Several scandals surrounding national security have rocked the Trump administration
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Why the GOP is nervous about Ken Paxton's Senate run
Today's Big Question A MAGA-establishment battle with John Cornyn will be costly
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Trump says electronics tariff break won't last
Speed Read The tariff exemptions on smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices are temporary, the administration says
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Taiwan's tricky balancing act
The Explainer The island nation, no longer certain of US backing against a hostile China, is quietly looking for other solutions
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Abortion protests: is free speech in retreat?
Talking Point The conviction of 64-year-old Livia Tossici-Bolt for breaching abortion clinic 'buffer zone' has made her the unlikely focus of a transatlantic row over free speech
By The Week UK Published
-
'More was at stake here than the name of a body of water'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
America's woes are a foreign adversary's spy recruitment dream
IN THE SPOTLIGHT As federal workers reel from mass layoffs, the United States is becoming ground zero for international adversaries eager to snatch up disgruntled spies-to-be
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'There are thorns among the grains'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published