Mitch McConnell won't seek reelection

The longest-serving Senate party leader is retiring

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) announces retirement
Since stepping down from leadership last year, McConnell has been one of the few GOP lawmakers to challenge Trump
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Thursday he will not seek an eighth term in 2026, ending more than 40 years in the Senate, including the longest tenure for a Senate party leader in U.S. history. He announced his coming retirement from the Senate floor on his 83rd birthday.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

