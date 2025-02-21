Mitch McConnell won't seek reelection
The longest-serving Senate party leader is retiring
What happened
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Thursday he will not seek an eighth term in 2026, ending more than 40 years in the Senate, including the longest tenure for a Senate party leader in U.S. history. He announced his coming retirement from the Senate floor on his 83rd birthday.
Who said what
McConnell is ending his "decadeslong tenure as a power broker" and conservative "master strategist" having "ultimately ceded ground to the fierce GOP populism" of President Donald Trump's MAGA movement, said The Associated Press. His announcement "did not come as a major surprise" to many in Washington or Kentucky, said Politico.
Since stepping down from leadership last year, McConnell has "distinguished himself" as one of the few GOP lawmakers "willing to challenge" Trump, said ABC News. He seemingly made light of that role Thursday. "These are the new moderates," he quipped with an arm around fellow Republicans Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), the "first to embrace him" following his announcement, said the Louisville Courier-Journal. The trio are "among the few" in their party "willing to speak out" about Trump's "early executive actions" and the "only three Republicans" to vote against any of his cabinet nominees.
What next?
Several Republicans have already expressed interest in seeking McConnell's seat, including Rep. Andy Barr (R) and former state Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has said he is not interested in running for Senate.
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
