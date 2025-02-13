Senate confirms Gabbard as intelligence chief

The controversial former Democratic lawmaker, now Trump loyalist, was sworn in as director of national intelligence

Donald Trump congratulates DNI Tulsi Gabbard
Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell said it was an 'unecessary risk' to confirm someone with Gabbard's history of 'alarming lapses in judgment'
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The Senate Wednesday confirmed Tulsi Gabbard, the controversial former Democratic lawmaker who became an ardent Donald Trump supporter, as director of national intelligence in a 52-48 vote. Only one Republican, Sen. Mitch McConnell (Ky.), joined the Democrats in voting against her. She was sworn in Wednesday afternoon in the Oval Office.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

