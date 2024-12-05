Could Trump use impoundment to skate around Congress?

The incoming president could refuse to spend money allocated by the legislative branch

Justin Klawans, The Week US
President-elect Donald Trump might be looking to add a long-dormant tool back into the executive branch's arsenal, and it could allow him to circumvent checks on his power by Congress: impoundment. This little-known executive move occurs when the president refuses to spend money that Congress has already allocated, giving the president unilateral power over the federal budget.

One reason many people may be unfamiliar with impoundment is that it has mostly been illegal since 1974; that year, Congress passed a law, the Impoundment Control Act, to "prevent the president and other government officials from unilaterally substituting their own funding decisions for those of the Congress," said the House Committee on the Budget. However, Trump said several times during his 2024 campaign that he would use impoundment to implement budget cuts, claiming the law that prevents impoundment is unconstitutional.



 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

