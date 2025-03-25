The EPA: Let’s forget about climate change

You’ll miss the EPA when it’s been gutted, said former EPA heads

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin attends a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House on March 13, 2025
The Trump administration is pushing for an expansion of coal energy
By
published

President Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency “is ready to make polluters great again,” said Hayes Brown in MSNBC.com. EPA director Lee Zeldin said he’ll cancel 31 environmental regulations, declaring it “the largest deregulatory announcement in U.S. history,” while Trump vowed to promote the opening of “hundreds” of coal-fired power plants. Coal produces far more pollutants than other energy sources and was being rapidly phased out, but in a social media post, Trump called coal “BEAUTIFUL” and “CLEAN.”

Instead of curbing pollution and combating climate change, Zeldin said, the agency’s mission is to “lower the cost of buying a car, heating a home, and running a business.” Policies being scaled back or repealed include rules on greenhouse gas emissions. More than 1,100 staff scientists are being fired; environmental justice offices, which enforce laws helping poor and minority communities, are being shuttered; and the agency will no longer consider the costs of climate disasters in its policies.

