Bayer lobbies Congress to shield the company from legal action

The company is trying to weed out a collection of lawsuits

Photo collage of farmers spraying crops with Roundup. They are walking towards a row of gravestones at the end of the rows of crops.
Bayer's weed killer Roundup has been the subject of several lawsuits against the company
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

The weed killer Roundup has been linked to cancer by some health and environmental experts. Because of this, the brand's parent company, Bayer, has seen its fair share of lawsuits holding Bayer liable for failing to disclose the product's dangers. Now, Bayer has turned to both state governments and Congress, lobbying for bills to shield the company from billions of dollars in lawsuits. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Under The Radar Agriculture Lobbying Business News Politics
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸