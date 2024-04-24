Ottawa climate talks: can global plastic problem be solved?
Nations aim to draft world's first treaty on plastic pollution, but resistance from oil- and gas-producing countries could limit scope
Representatives from around the world will meet in Ottawa this week to continue drafting the first global treaty aimed at halting soaring plastic pollution.
Thousands of negotiators in the Canadian capital will "streamline the existing treaty draft and decide its scope", said The Associated Press. This is the fourth of five meetings of the United Nations Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee for Plastics (INC4) after 175 nations agreed in 2022 to make the first legally binding treaty on plastics pollution by the end of 2024. The "extremely short timeline for negotiations" is meant to match "the urgency of the problem".
The "hoped-for treaty" aims to limit plastic production by 2040, said Reuters. If agreed, it could be "the most significant deal" on climate-warming emissions since the 2015 Paris Agreement, when nations agreed to keep global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5°C. This is a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity", said Inger Andersen, executive director of the UN's Environment Programme (UNEP).
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
How bad is the plastic pollution problem?
Plastic production is an extraordinarily greenhouse gas-intensive process. The industry currently accounts for 5% of all global carbon emissions, according to a report published last week by the US federal Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
But the industry is on an "exponential growth trajectory", said The Guardian. The report's "stunning" estimates suggest that by 2050, the industry could account for 20% of the world's carbon footprint.
The findings make it clear that plastic production is a "wrecking ball for our climate", said Neil Tangri, science and policy director at the environmental justice group Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (who reviewed the report).
The report provides the "strongest evidence to date on the need to stop and reverse the expansion of plastic production", he told the paper.
At December's COP28 climate talks, negotiators agreed that the world should transition away from planet-warming fossil fuels. But as pressure to do so has increased, oil and gas companies "have been looking more to the plastics side of their business as a lifeboat", said AP News.
What challenges do these climate talks face?
Participating nations must decide whether the treaty should focus on health (both human and the environment), limiting plastic production, restricting chemical use – or "any combination of the above", said AP News.
Rather than being "anti-plastic", the treaty should "eliminate unnecessary single-use and short-lived plastic products", said Andersen. "Everybody wants this treaty," she added. "There is a global demand for this, for a solution."
But during the three previous rounds of talks in Uruguay, Paris and Nairobi, countries became "divided" on the scope of the treaty, said Reuters. Participants are under pressure to find "common ground" before the final round in December in Busan, South Korea. And negotiators in Ottawa have a "tough task".
One challenge is how to "define where the plastics lifecycle starts", said chair of negotiations, Andrés Gómez Carrión, as well as defining "sustainable production and consumption".
But the greatest challenge is resistance from major oil- and gas-producing and exporting countries. They "do not want a treaty that limits their ability to extract and export fossil fuels to make plastic", Björn Beeler, international coordinator for the International Pollutants Elimination Network, told AP News.
Known as the Like-Minded Countries, Saudi Arabia, Iran and China have all opposed plastic production limits. Their resistance could limit the scope of the agreement to focus more on plastic waste and greater recycling.
But, Beeler told AP News, "Production is at the centre of everything, it's the reason why this is moving slow. And it's going to get supercharged. It's not about oceans. It's more about oil."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
Netherlands split on WFH for sex workers
Speed Read Councils concerned over 'nuisance' of at-home sex work, but others say changes will curb underground sex trade
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
'He adored Trump, and then rejected him'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Thursday Murder Club: who's in the film and what we can expect
Speed Read Author Richard Osman reveals starry cast set to play his 'septuagenarian sleuths'
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
What is rock flour and how can it help to fight climate change?
The Explainer Glacier dust to the rescue
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Arid Gulf states hit with year's worth of rain
Speed Read The historic flooding in Dubai is tied to climate change
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The growing thirst for camel milk
Under the radar Climate change and health-conscious consumers are pushing demand for nutrient-rich product – and the growth of industrialised farming
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Why curbing methane emissions is tricky in fight against climate change
The Explainer Tackling the second most significant contributor to global warming could have an immediate impact
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
How the EU undermines its climate goals with animal farming subsidies
Under the radar Bloc's agricultural policy incentivises carbon-intensive animal farming over growing crops, despite aims to be carbon-neutral
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
EPA limits carcinogenic emissions at 218 US plants
Speed Read The new rule aims to reduce cancer-causing air pollution in areas like Louisiana's 'Cancer Alley'
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The US's controversial owl-killing plan
Under the Radar The proposal has raised a hoot
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
How billions in taxpayer dollars fuel pollution from plastics
Under the Radar At least 50 plastic plants have been built or expanded in the United States over the last decade
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published