The consequences of a plastic-filled world

Developed nations have adopted a "not in my backyard" mentality, in which developing nations have paid the price from an environmental and justice standpoint. What steps is the world taking? Up until this point, there hasn't been much in terms of global action on plastic; however back in March, 170 nations backed a U.N. resolution to end plastic pollution with an international legally binding agreement to be in place by 2024, Forbes reports. Many businesses have joined a coalition to have a voice in the treaty. In the U.S., individual states have taken some action. California signed a historic law cutting harmful plastic pollution and implementing recycling operations. Eight states have also banned the distribution of disposable plastic bags, encouraging reusable ones. However, more needs to be done on a global scale to cut back on plastic. Strides should be made to encourage reuse and recycling, and most importantly, to reduce the need for plastic altogether.