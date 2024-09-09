The EEE virus is spreading in the US
The mosquito strikes again
A mosquito-borne virus is making a comeback: Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). While not actually new, cases are extremely rare. Nonetheless, there have been higher instances than usual in the U.S. this year. If a case is severe, it has the potential to be deadly, and there is no cure or prevention for the disease. Illnesses like EEE are only going to become more common as the climate continues to warm.
What is EEE?
EEE has been spreading across the northeastern U.S. The virus is spread through mosquitos but is rare and deadlier than the West Nile virus. "Approximately 30% of people who develop severe eastern equine encephalitis die, and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems," said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Definitely, I'd say New England and the Gulf Coast are the two areas in the U.S. where it's mainly occurred in the past," David Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at the Boston University School of Public Health, said to The Hill. "Massachusetts has had hundreds of cases over a 70-year period," Hamer added. "There may not be any for a couple years, and then there's another case or two, although we believe that it may be occurring a little more frequently."
The good news is that most people do not experience symptoms. "In 95% of cases, the infection has no symptoms at all, and the person is really quite well and doesn't know they have the virus," Ruanne Barnabas, the chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, said to The Hill. However, the virus creates a bad situation for people who do experience symptoms. "In 5% of cases, people do have symptoms, including fever and chills. And then it can actually affect the central nervous system, and they can develop confusion, abnormal movements and encephalitis as well." In the worst cases, EEE can lead to death. The disease also has no vaccines or medicines to prevent or treat it. Instead, people should protect themselves from mosquito bites by using insect repellant and wearing long sleeves.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Will EEE get worse?
Along with people, the disease has also appeared in animals including horses, llamas and alpacas. Approximately 90% of horses infected with EEE have died. Dogs and cats are at much lower risk. The disease is not transmissible between animals and can only be passed through mosquitos in both humans and animals. It is also difficult to determine who is most at risk for severe EEE. "If you look at the cases, it seems to hit, you know, young teenagers, 30-year-olds, 40-year-olds — I mean healthy people that don't have clear risk factors. And so, I think everybody needs to be cautious," Hamer said.
The growing prevalence of mosquito-borne illnesses is largely due to climate change. Mosquitos thrive in warmer temperatures, and their range is rapidly expanding. Diseases like EEE are also appearing in regions where the diseases were not present before. "We've got milder winters, we've got warmer summers and we've got extremes in both precipitation and drought," Theodore G. Andreadis, a researcher who studied mosquito-borne diseases at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, said to Grist. "The impact that this has on mosquito populations is probably quite profound."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
The pros and cons of always having a credit freeze in place
The explainer Many people don't freeze their credit until their info gets exposed in a data breach — but you can also keep this protection in place before it happens
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
5 of the most invasive plant species in the world
Under the Radar Invasive plants threaten biodiversity
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: September 9, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Baby food is not as healthy as it should be
Under the Radar Labels are leaving things out. And brands are highlighting only what they want to.
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Scottish drug deaths: what's gone wrong?
The Explainer The latest figures show an increase in drug misuse deaths in Scotland
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
The battle for abortion buffer zones
The Explainer A 2023 law banning protests around clinics remains unenforced amid dispute over 'silent prayer'
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Why gonorrhoea is becoming 'untreatable'
In the Spotlight Infections hit record high as experts warn about rise in antibiotic-resistant cases
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Deadly 'brain-eating' amoebas could be spreading thanks to climate change
Under the Radar Naegleria fowleri causes rare and lethal infection, but recent uptick in cases suggests it is thriving in warming waters
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Last updated
-
What is POTS and why is it more common now?
The explainer The condition affecting young women
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Hongchi Xiao: slapping therapy 'master' convicted of manslaughter
The Explainer Alternative therapy has amassed 'cult-like following' worldwide, but 'self-healing' practice led to deaths of two diabetics
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Mushroom edibles are tripping up users
the explainer The psychedelics can sometimes have questionable components
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published