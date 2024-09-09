The EEE virus is spreading in the US

The mosquito strikes again

Mosquito on finger
The EEE virus is spread through mosquitos.
(Image credit: Soumyabrata Roy / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

A mosquito-borne virus is making a comeback: Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). While not actually new, cases are extremely rare. Nonetheless, there have been higher instances than usual in the U.S. this year. If a case is severe, it has the potential to be deadly, and there is no cure or prevention for the disease. Illnesses like EEE are only going to become more common as the climate continues to warm.

What is EEE?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Disease Public Health Health And Science Climate Change
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸