New Trafford: can it fix Manchester United's footballing problems?

Plan for £2 billion stadium despite staff job losses and lack of success on the pitch

Architect&#039;s impression of the new 100,000-seater Manchester United stadiumium
Ambitious new stadium plans are a 'risk' but also could be a 'game-changer'
(Image credit: Foster + Partners)
Manchester United have unveiled plans for a new £2 billion stadium that will be "the Wembley of the North" – and a sign of the club's ambition to be at the pinnacle of the footballing world, despite its current poor form on the pitch.

The "iconic" 100,000-seater stadium, designed by Norman Foster, will be built on a car park next to the team's current Old Trafford stadium. It will be to Manchester what the Eiffel Tower is to Paris, the club claims, and will pump £7.3 billion a year into the local economy, creating 92,000 jobs and more than 17,000 new homes.

