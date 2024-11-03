Why Man United finally lost patience with ten Hag

After another loss United sacked ten Hag in hopes of success in the Champion's League

Erik ten Hag looking into distance during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United
Erik ten Hag's replacement has been a long time coming
(Image credit: James Gill / Danehouse /Getty Images)
By
published

There were plenty of times over the past year when Manchester United could have fired Erik ten Hag, said Will Unwin in The Guardian. The Dutchman's position had been under "constant scrutiny" since Jim Ratcliffe purchased a 25% stake in the club.

And, prior to United's shock FA Cup final win over Manchester City in May, there'd been a growing consensus that his time was up: he'd just guided his team to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League, their lowest ever, and United's top brass were known to be talking to other coaches. Yet in the event, they extended his contract, hoping that he might turn things around. This week, however, their patience finally ran out: after a dismal 2-1 defeat at West Ham that left United 14th in the league, and "fearful of another season outside the Champions League", United sacked ten Hag and installed Ruud van Nistelrooy as interim boss.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸