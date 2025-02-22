Why Jannik Sinner's ban has divided the tennis world

The timing of the suspension handed down to the world's best male tennis player has been met with scepticism

Jannik Sinner celebrates winning match point against Ben Shelton in the Men&#039;s Singles Semifinal of the 2025 Australian Open
Sinner 'has timed it all as sweetly as one of his whiplash forehand'
(Image credit: Andy Cheung / Contributor / Getty Images)
By
published

Nick Kyrgios called it a "sad day for tennis"; Tim Henman said it "leaves a pretty sour taste". Last Saturday, it was announced that the world's best player, Jannik Sinner, had negotiated a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) over offences committed last March, and would be banned for just three months.

Sinner twice tested positive for the banned steroid clostebol, said Stuart Fraser in The Times. He claimed the substance had entered his system accidentally, as a result of it being present in an over-the-counter spray used by his physiotherapist to treat a small wound. And last August, a tribunal cleared Sinner of any wrongdoing. But that decision was appealed by Wada, on the grounds that even if the Italian wasn't personally at fault, he was still responsible for mistakes by his team. At a hearing scheduled for April, Wada said it would seek a one-year ban. But a compromise agreement has been reached which bans Sinner until 4 May – allowing him to return for the French Open.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸