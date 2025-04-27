Cricket's crackdown on 'monster' bats

Indian Premier League has introduced on-pitch checks to ensure bats meet strict size limits

An umpire checks the dimensions of Riyan Parag&#039;s bat during the Rajasthan Royals&#039; IPL match against the Delhi Capitals
An umpire checks the dimensions of Riyan Parag's bat during the Rajasthan Royals' IPL match against the Delhi Capitals earlier this month
(Image credit: Surjeet Yadav / MB Media / Getty Images)
Those watching this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) are likely to have noticed the umpires brandishing a curious new piece of kit, said Nagraj Gollapudi on ESPN. When each new batter arrives at the crease, he must insert his bat into a "rectangular implement" with a cut-out shaped like a house.

The checks, introduced on 13 April, are designed to ensure that all bats conform to a law introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2018, restricting their dimensions. The law limits the thickness of a bat's edges to 4cm, its overall depth to 6.7cm, and its width to 10.8cm.

