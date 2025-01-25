Denis Law obituary: fond farewell to 'the King of the Stretford End'

Scottish footballer who was one of Manchester United's 'Holy Trinity' has died aged 84

Denis Law taking a penalty for Manchester United against West Ham United in 1970
Denis Law seen taking a penalty for Manchester United against West Ham in 1970
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

On "windswept touchlines" in Aberdeen in the 1950s, people began to talk with excitement about a "puny, bespectacled kid with a squint who was somehow ramming home goals for his school and boys' club teams", said Michael Grant in The Times.

Small, thin and scrawny, with a terrible squint that forced him to wear glasses, there was little to suggest Denis Law "would make it as a footballer". Yet even while at primary school, he found the net with such regularity that his exploits frequently appeared in local papers.

