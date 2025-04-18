The Masters: Rory McIlroy finally banishes his demons

McIlroy's grand slam triumph will go down as 'one of the greatest and most courageous victories in the history of golf'

Rory McIlroy celebrates in front of spectators after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament
McIlroy didn't make it easy for himself, racking up four double-bogeys during the course of the week
(Image credit: Harry How / Getty Images)
By
published

Even for someone with a habit of "doing it the hard way", Rory McIlroy "pushed the parameters of nerve-jangling entertainment" this week as he dramatically "crossed the threshold into the pantheon of greats", said Rick Broadbent in The Times. "The bare fact is he won a sudden-death play-off with Justin Rose." But the simplicity of that statement belittles the "mesmerising" nature of the final day of "one of the greatest Masters".

Until Sunday, this championship had eluded McIlroy, preventing him from becoming the first European golfer – and only the sixth of all time – to seal the career grand slam he'd been on track for since 2015. So when he made a putt from four feet to seal his fifth major, he "sank to his knees, crying his eyes out" – a recognition, perhaps, that his victory had cemented his status not merely as a "modern great", but as "an all-time one".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸