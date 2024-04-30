The Premier League's spending cap: levelling the playing field?

Top clubs oppose plan to link spending to income of lowest-earning club, but rule could prevent success gap from widening

By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK
published

A football season marked by off-field controversies may conclude with one of the Premier League's "better boardroom decisions".

On Monday, 16 of the 20 top-tier English clubs backed a proposal for a new "anchoring" system, said Miguel Delaney, chief football writer at The Independent. This is essentially a spending cap, limiting the amount a club could invest to a multiple (likely to be about 4.5 to 5) of what the lowest-earning club receives from centralised broadcasting deals. It would prevent the wealthiest clubs from accumulating more revenue to allow them to spend more, "as has been the case for most of the last 40 years". 

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

