VAR: has football crossed a refereeing rubicon?

Keir Starmer joins critics of video technology but others say use it 'sparingly'

Referee Robert Jones in charge of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Coventry City
Data suggests VAR has improved the accuracy of on-field decisions by 14%
(Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
By The Week UK
published

The use of video technology in football may have made refereeing decisions more accurate overall but it is also changing the game for the worse, critics argue.

Anger at how the "video assistant referee" (VAR) is being used has been steadily growing since being introduced into English football in 2019, and there have been a number of high-profile incidents this season, said The Times in an editorial last year. Two more during last weekend's action seem to have tipped the debate over the edge.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Nottingham Forest Coventry Manchester United Var Football Premier League Fa Cup
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸