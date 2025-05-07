Xiao Zintong: China's controversial snooker champion

The 28-year-old was implicated in the sport's biggest match-fixing scandal before coming back from suspension to take the world title

Zhao Xintong of China poses for a photo with the Halo World Snooker Championship trophy
Zhao defeated Crucible veteran Mark Williams 18 frames to 12 in Sheffield yesterday, becoming the first Asian player to pocket the £500,000 prize money
(Image credit: George Wood / Getty Images)
By
published

The "long-overdue" moment of an Asian player winning the World Snooker Championship for the first time "was supposed to be one of unalloyed joy", said Luke Baker in The Independent. But there is an "air of hesitancy around the celebrations".

China's Zhao Xintong "cut a swathe through qualifying and the main stage" in Sheffield to set up a final against Mark Williams, the Welshman "gunning for his fourth Crucible title". But Williams "proved no match" for the 28-year-old, who ended with 18 frames to 12 yesterday in "comfortable fashion", becoming the first Asian player to pocket the £500,000 in prize money. "So far, so fairytale."

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

