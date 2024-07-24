Ukraine's Olympians: going for gold in the line of fire

Hundreds of the country's athletes have died in battle, while those who remain deal with the psychological toll of war and prospect of Russian competitors

Sporting equipment representing the disciplines of some of the 487 fallen Ukrainian athletes, are pictured in Parliament Square, opposite the Houses of Parliament in central London on July 24, 2024
An installation in London's Parliament Square pays tribute to some of the athletes who have died since Russia's invasion
(Image credit: Benjamin Cremel / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published
inunder the radar

Ukraine's Olympic team heads to the Paris Games on Friday with "a spirit of defiance and resilience", said The New York Times, hoping to win 15 to 20 medals. 

But this year's 140 athletes are also a poignant reminder of what the country's prestigious sporting world has lost. About 500 current and former high-level athletes and coaches have died in the war, according to Ukraine's sports ministry. "That's about one in six of the 3,000 sports figures who have taken up arms", said the paper, either voluntarily or by being drafted. Of the 500 dead, 50 were civilians killed in "defenseless" situations, such as Russian airstrikes.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Ukraine Sports Paris Olympics 2024 Russo-Ukrainian War Under The Radar War World News
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸