South Sudan's basketball stars

Men's national team qualified for Olympics against the odds and are now inspiring a new generation of players

Members of South Sudan's basketball team celebrate after winning a world cup match against Angola last year
World's youngest country is 'forging a new identity' through sport
in under the radar

When South Sudan's basketball team qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024, "it instilled renewed hope and confidence in the people of Africa's youngest country", said Semafor.

Their history was "defined by conflict" and one of the longest civil wars on record, said BBC Sport Africa. But South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011, is "forging a new identity through basketball". The world's youngest sovereign state now exports "world-class players" to America's National Basketball Association (NBA) – like two-time NBA All-Star Luol Deng, a refugee who went on to represent Great Britain in the London 2012 Olympics. 

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

