Will a death at the CrossFit Games change the sport?

CrossFitter Lazar Dukic drowned during a competition earlier this month

CrossFit athletes observe a moment of silence for Serbian athlete Lazar Dukic
CrossFit athletes observe a moment of silence for Serbian athlete Lazar Dukic, who died during the CrossFit Games
(Image credit: Amanda McCoy / Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

The CrossFit community is attempting to come to terms with the death of one of their competitors as questions swirl over the future of the sport. The competitor, 28-year-old Serbian CrossFitter Lazar Dukic, drowned on Aug. 8 during the 800-meter swim portion of the CrossFit Games in Fort Worth, Texas. Dukic is seen in a video of the incident struggling to stay afloat, and despite lifeguards patrolling the immediate area, he eventually dips under the water and doesn't resurface.

Followers of the fitness regimen were "devastated by the passing of Lazar Dukic. Our hearts are with Lazar's entire family, friends, and fellow athletes," the CrossFit Games said in a statement. The games continued as scheduled, but in the aftermath of Dukic's death, many are wondering whether CrossFit is in need of major changes.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Sports Swimming Exercise Today's Big Question
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸