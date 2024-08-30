Will a death at the CrossFit Games change the sport?
CrossFitter Lazar Dukic drowned during a competition earlier this month
The CrossFit community is attempting to come to terms with the death of one of their competitors as questions swirl over the future of the sport. The competitor, 28-year-old Serbian CrossFitter Lazar Dukic, drowned on Aug. 8 during the 800-meter swim portion of the CrossFit Games in Fort Worth, Texas. Dukic is seen in a video of the incident struggling to stay afloat, and despite lifeguards patrolling the immediate area, he eventually dips under the water and doesn't resurface.
Followers of the fitness regimen were "devastated by the passing of Lazar Dukic. Our hearts are with Lazar's entire family, friends, and fellow athletes," the CrossFit Games said in a statement. The games continued as scheduled, but in the aftermath of Dukic's death, many are wondering whether CrossFit is in need of major changes.
What did the commentators say?
While CrossFit classes are available to everyone, the CrossFit Games is a major competition that "attracts global athletes widely regarded as being among the fittest people in the world," Emma Tucker and Joe Sutton said at CNN. Beyond this, "extensive planning is involved with every CrossFit Games competition, including a documented safety plan with personnel on-site throughout the event," CrossFit CEO Don Faul said in a statement.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
However, Dukic's death has "raised many concerns, some longstanding, about the safety of CrossFit as both a workout regimen and a high-level athletic competition," said Calum Marsh at The New York Times. The "ostensible purpose of the CrossFit Games is to test the fittest on earth by challenging them to conquer 'the unknown and the unknowable,'" and these challenges include "heightened versions of common CrossFit movements, such as heavy barbell snatches or bar muscle-ups, as well as more unusual tasks, such as leaping over hay bales, swinging a sledgehammer or tossing a medicine ball in a sit-up."
But "some top CrossFit athletes have said that the Games often push competitors too far, exceeding what's necessary to test fitness," said Marsh, and "questions about the safety of the competition quickly resurfaced after Mr. Dukic's death." This includes people who had issues with the fact that the event was held in the extreme heat of Texas in August, while "others wondered whether enough lifeguards and safety personnel had been on the scene."
It is a "tale as old as time in many sports, where those that hold the power and organize the events treat athletes as disposable," CrossFit athlete Brent Fikowski said at Men's Health. More "must be done to change the cultural, strategic direction of the sport, and that is very important." It "cannot just be, 'Hey, these are the three demands,' and they abide by them." Instead, the push for additional safety is "going to be part of a continued effort to force for some very large change in the coming weeks and months," Fikowski said. CrossFit doesn't "need to hurt us or put us through more than is necessary to sort us from first to last," and athletes "don't need to do 10,000 reps when 1,000 reps would be appropriate."
What next?
The Professional Fitness Athletes' Association (PFAA), an advocacy group for CrossFit athletes, is among the organizations calling for change, and has published a letter citing three demands for CrossFit to abide by. This includes requesting that CrossFit "create an independent safety team to liaise with the PFAA on an ongoing basis," as well as requiring an "appropriate level of transparency" during CrossFit's investigation of Dukic's death. The group is also demanding the resignation of CrossFit Games Director Dave Castro from the Games' Sport Team.
CrossFit CEO Don Faul will "continue to speak directly with the broader athlete population, including the PFAA, as well as coaches and other members of the community to ensure we understand their perspectives and how we can work together to build greater trust and safety for the future of our sport," a CrossFit spokesperson said to Men's Health. In terms of amateur CrossFit classes, "nothing has changed," said Women's Health, but it is "important for the everyday gym-goer to realize that they could get hurt when they push hard in workouts," Albert Matheny, RD, a co-founder of the SoHo Strength Lab, said to the outlet.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
5 riveting books to take you through September
The Week Recommends A return to Dublin and the Rooneyverse, plus a peek at some Trump family history
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
AI is cannibalizing itself. And creating more AI. And on, and on.
The Explainer Artificial intelligence consumption is outpacing the data humans are creating
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Baby food is not as healthy as it should be
Under the Radar Labels are leaving things out. And brands are highlighting only what they want to.
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Raygun: heir to Eddie the Eagle?
Talking Point Australian Olympic breakdancer Rachael Gunn has become 'a worldwide meme'
By The Week UK Published
-
Looking ahead to the new and returning events at the 2028 Summer Olympics
In the Spotlight Flag football, squash and the obstacle course will debut alongside returning competitions
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
And the gold goes to the wackiest events of Olympics past
The Explainer Prior games have included contests like pigeon shooting and hot air ballooning
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Canada's Olympic women's soccer team is embroiled in a drone-spying scandal
In the Spotlight The team's coach was banned for two years as a result
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
South Sudan's basketball stars
Under the Radar Men's national team qualified for Olympics against the odds and are now inspiring a new generation of players
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Paris Olympics: will it be a success?
Today's Big Question Organisers hope the 'spectacle' of the 2024 Games will lift the cloud of negativity that has hung over the build-up
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Salt Lake City named host of 2034 Winter Olympics
Speed Read The Winter Games are returning to the US for the first time in 32 years
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Charlotte Dujardin and equestrianism's dark side
In the Spotlight Olympic gold medallist and dressage star's suspension over horse whipping brings abuse in horse sports back into the spotlight
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published