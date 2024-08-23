7 fitness items you can easily pack for travel workouts

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Skip the shared gym and sweat solo with these seven portable fitness items that easily fit into a suitcase or car trunk.

Bala Bangles wrist and ankle weights

Attach these bands to your wrists or ankles for strength training anywhere, anytime. These versatile bangles offer resistance while doing yoga and pilates or moves like arm curls and circles, mountain climbers and leg extensions. Covered in soft silicone, you can also don them while still at the airport, "as they are great for walking around the terminal and are discreet enough to wear under a jacket or pants," Travel and Leisure said. ($55, £42, Amazon)

Bear KompleX aluminum speed jump rope

The lightweight Bear KompleX jump rope works for newbies and old pros alike. Easily adjustable to the right length, this "quality" jump rope "checks all the right boxes," Tom's Guide said, as it "revolves evenly and without catching or sticking." It is also easy to pack: Remove the rope from the handles, coil the rope and stick everything into the accompanying travel bag. ($30, £23, Amazon)

Boxbollen

Punch your way to better hand-eye coordination with Boxbollen. Each set comes with an adjustable headband that has a ball attached to it, and the goal is to hit the ball before it swings back and hits you. "This might not be the most advanced gadget," Esquire said, "but that's what we love most about it: The simplicity." Boxbollen is fun for all ages, and users can also download an app for games, skill-based challenges and workouts that test your focus and reflexes. ($24, £18.33, Amazon)

Immortal Fitness portable home workout resistance set

Consider this your own personal mobile gym. The all-encompassing set includes an ab wheel, figure eight resistance band, pull-up resistance band, woven resistance bands, loop resistance bands, jump rope, pushup stands, wrist wraps and foam knee pad, plus a drawstring bag to carry everything in. It comes with all the equipment necessary for a full body workout and is suitable for all fitness levels. ($40, £30, Amazon)

IUGA non-slip yoga mat

Practicing yoga while on the road is a great way to stay grounded. IUGA's non-slip mat has a textured surface that provides grip and stability, whether you are having a session inside your hotel room or outside on a balcony or patch of grass. At two pounds, it is "half the weight of most rubber mats but just as high quality," GearLab said, and comes with a carrying strap for portability. And while many mats are still being made with PVC, this one is crafted out of TPE, a nontoxic, hypoallergenic rubber-like material. ($37, £28, Amazon)

SKLZ Slidez exercise glider discs

These thick, double-sided sliding discs work in any situation. Place them on carpet, tile, concrete, hardwood or laminate flooring and know you will be secure through lunges, squats and push ups. The large studded grips prevent you from being "thwarted by your sweat," Women's Health said, and because the sliders can snap together to form one large slider, "you can mix up your training." ($30, £23, Amazon)

TRX Go Suspension Training System

Get ready to feel the burn. TRX uses suspension training to harness body weight and gravity to build muscle and strength. This kit comes with a strap, indoor and outdoor anchors and a mesh carrying bag, and it takes no more than a few seconds to get everything set up. You can craft your own routine or use the TRX Training Club app for access to hundreds of weight and mobility training, cross-training, resistance and cardio workouts. ($140, £107, Amazon)