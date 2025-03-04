The world's best river cruises

If the thought of "hulking mega-ships" isn't appealing, that's no reason to give up on the idea of a cruise holiday altogether, said Jane Archer in The Telegraph . River ships are "petite and boutique", typically carry less than 200 passengers, and sail through some of the world's most beautiful and historic cities. Here are the best river cruises to try this year.

The Rhine

With "more castles than any other river" and "panoramic banks lined with vineyards", it's little wonder the Rhine is a popular river cruise spot, said Jeannine Williamson in The Times. The 765-mile river flows through six countries – Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Austria, Germany, France and the Netherlands – and offers an array of trips, from "short Christmas market cruises" to longer sailings of more than a fortnight that take in "Germany's pretty Moselle tributary".

The Seine

A journey along the Seine is an "art lovers' dream", said The Telegraph. Typically, river cruises start and end in the French capital and wind their way to Normandy stopping off at the region's charming villages en route. Avalon's eight-day itinerary includes an overnight stay in Paris with a guided tour of the Louvre, a stop in Giverny to stroll through Claude Monet's gardens where the artist painted some of his most revered works, and an excursion to Auvers-Sur-Oise, where Van Gogh spent the final months of his life.

The Danube

Beginning in Germany's Black Forest, the Danube winds through "four capital cities –Vienna, Budapest, Bratislava and Belgrade – on its way to the Black Sea", said The Times. Europe's second-longest river is "brimming with beautiful scenery" and Austria's Wachau Valley is especially noteworthy with its "apricot orchards and wine estates". If you don't have much time, consider a Viva Cruises four-night break with an overnight stay in Vienna.

The Douro

Whether you're "admiring the verdant hills and vineyards around Pinhao" or lounging by the banks in Porto, the Douro Valley is one of Portugal's most picturesque regions, said Chris Wilson in The Independent. Consider taking Riviera Travel's eight-day river cruise from Porto, which includes excursions to the "sleepy" Castelo de Rodrigo and the historic Spanish city of Salamanca.

The Mekong

Aqua Expeditions's Mekong river cruises transport guests to "bustling cities like Phnom Penh and Ho Chi Minh City", and also idyllic ports nestled in the countryside, said Paris Wilson in Conde Nast Traveller. Along the way, you can expect a wide range of activities from "kayaking to floating villages" to "biking to local markets" and "watching silk weavers at work". The elegant ship is a "marvel" with just 20 luxurious suites onboard, plus a cinema, top-deck plunge pool and sun deck dotted with loungers.

The Nile

A river cruise is "ideal" for exploring Egypt's historical sites, said The Independent. Viking's 12-day tour sets sail from Cairo with an excursion to the Pyramids of Giza and includes an overnight stay in Aswan and stops in Kom Ombo and Edfu. Expect "exceptional" riverside scenery along the way, with palm trees and idyllic green gardens dotted between "yellow-hued rock".