The National Gallery's Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers is 'unmissable'

This blockbuster exhibition is a 'five-star cracker'

Van Gogh&#039;s Starry Night over the Rhône
Van Gogh's Starry Night over the Rhône, 1888
(Image credit: © Photo: Musée d'Orsay, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais / Patrice Schmidt)
This "once in a century show" is singing from a different hymn sheet, said The Times' Laura Freeman, but "what a chorus they [the paintings] sing of "a blisteringly original vision".

It's a show, said Time Out's Eddy Frankel "full of themes: poets, lovers, gardens, peasants", but they all serve "a purpose greater than their own representation: Van Gogh was trying to paint meaning".

Ellie O'Mahoney
