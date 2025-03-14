Siena: The Rise of Painting, 1300-1350 – an 'intense and betwitching' show

'Blockbuster' National Gallery exhibition explores whether Siena was truly 'the birthplace of the Renaissance'

Christ and the Samaritan Woman by Duccio di Buoninsegna
Christ and the Samaritan Woman (1310-11) from Duccio’s Maestà panels
By
published

In the early 1300s, the Tuscan hilltop city of Siena lived through a great period of prosperity, said Charlotte Higgins in The Guardian. Its economic, military and political strength provided the conditions for a "rapid artistic transformation": its painters abandoned "the distant, hieratic grace" of Byzantine-influenced art and concocted a new style, characterised by "dynamism, drama and emotion".

But, by the 1350s, its "most glorious years" would be "as good as over". The Black Death "halved" the city's population and "stripped away its wilder ambitions". Its chief rival, Florence, emerged as the new superpower, its own art eclipsing Siena's.

