The UK's best exhibitions and shows to visit in 2025

These are the most exciting events in the cultural calendar

Turner Liber Studiorum: Ships in a Breeze.
Turner's 'magnum opus' of landscape and seascape prints will be on display at Manchester's Whitworth Gallery
(Image credit: Getty / Sepia Times / Universal Images Group)
By
published

From the National Gallery's sprawling Van Gogh show to the Courtauld's blockbuster display of Monet's paintings of a foggy River Thames, 2024 was a show-stopping year for art. And it looks like 2025 will be just as exciting. Here are some of the must-visit exhibitions to keep an eye out for around the UK, spanning iconic costumes, powerful photography, and the overlooked prints of a legendary artist.

Splash! A Century of Swimming and Style, The Design Museum, London

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

