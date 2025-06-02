Sail in style onboard the brand-new Explora II

If you've always assumed cruises mean boisterous buffets, sunbed wars and long queues to leave the ship each day, then Explora Journeys is the line to change your mind.

A luxury division of Europe's largest cruise company, MSC, Explora Journeys' first ship sailed in 2023, aiming to replicate the experience of a five-star hotel only at sea in the Mediterranean and Caribbean. A second ship, Explora II, followed late last year with four further ships already planned. Each one will pair the exclusive feel of a private yacht with the best facilities of a large cruise liner, including a range of restaurants, several pools and an excellent kids' club. From handmade sushi to champagne on tap, every luxury is included, yet there's a laid-back feel onboard so you can still relax as you sail away. I joined the 922-passenger Explora II on a voyage from Barcelona to Rome to see how the other half cruise.

The ship

The sleek lobby onboard the Explora II (Image credit: Explora Journeys)

With its sleek design and smart navy paintwork, the gleaming Explora II puts other cruise ships to shame in Barcelona's busy port. It takes less than five minutes to go from the taxi to a welcome glass of champagne on board, while luggage is whisked away to my cabin.

Explora Journeys suites are the swishest so you won't be stuck in a pokey room all week. All have tasteful, soft neutral furnishings with thick carpets, polished wood, modern artwork and glossy marble bathrooms with heated floors. Each one has a walk-in wardrobe with a seated vanity area, Frette bed linen and floor-to-ceiling windows leading onto a private terrace with a daybed. The smallest details have been considered, from the Dyson hairdryer to the wireless bedside charging port, the espresso machine to the mini-bar, included, stocked with your choice of drinks. Some larger suites also have bathtubs, in-room Technogym equipment, butler service and even an alfresco hot tub for mellow soaking while taking in the sea views.

The rest of the ship is just as impressive. Explora II has a much more contemporary feel than many cruise ships, centred around a double-height lobby with a glitzy chandelier, backlit cocktail bar and a sweeping staircase. Rather than one main pool, there are four heated options scattered aboard the ship, including the Atoll Pool with in-water loungers and cool beach club vibes and the main Conservatory Pool with a retractable glass roof. There are also several hot tubs and plush cabanas on many of the decks so there's always a quiet spot to watch the waves. Plus, there's a large indoor-outdoor gym with reformer Pilates machines and daily exercise classes, a sports court for tennis and basketball and an outdoor running track.

The spa is a real highlight. At over 10,000 sq ft, it wouldn't look out of place in an upmarket city hotel and has a hydrotherapy pool, Finnish sauna, Himalayan salt cave and heated marble loungers. Treatments are from Dr. Levy Switzerland and Aromatherapy Associates – book well in advance for prime slots on days at sea.

The itinerary

Cool beach club vibes: the Atoll Pool (Image credit: Explora Journeys)

There are multiple itineraries on offer, from epic three-week Athens to Venice voyages to five nights moored in Monaco for the Grand Prix. A seven-night whizz around the Med is perfect for first-time cruisers with easy flight connections and stops almost every day to keep boredom at bay. Mine sailed from Barcelona to Civitavecchia for Rome, stopping in some of Europe's most glamorous ports, including Mahon in Menorca, Saint-Tropez in France, Ajaccio in Corsica, Porto Cervo in Sardinia and Livorno for Florence.

The port stop-offs each last around 12 hours allowing plenty of time to explore, heading ashore before or following a lazy breakfast. In Mahon, I spent the morning pottering around the charming capital, shopping in the market and visiting Museo de Menorca, and I still had time to join an organised Explora Journeys excursion hiking in the protected S'Albufera des Grau nature park.

There are a range of excursions and activities available in each port from wine tasting outside Saint-Tropez to perfume-making in Florence to a private beach trip in Corsica. Or wander off the ship on your own to mooch around local galleries, shop for souvenirs or people-watch over coffee. Head to Café Sénéquier in Saint-Tropez's marina to gawp at superyachts over a cream-stuffed tarte tropézienne or wander through the cobbled streets of Ajaccio to visit Napoleon's birthplace.

Eating and entertainment

Fine dining: Anthology by Franck Garanger (Image credit: Explora Journeys)

There are six main restaurants on board and all except the fine-dining Anthology are included in the standard fare. Each one feels like an upmarket standalone rather than a cruise ship add-on and there's no help-yourself buffet here. Instead, the main Emporium Marketplace includes several separate cooking stations where chefs prepare dishes to order, including ceviche, sushi, pasta, stir-fries and charcuterie boards. At breakfast, there's also a juice bar, freshly made pancakes and acai bowls – plus such good avocado on toast, I went back to order it two days running.

Options for dinner include Marble & Co. Grill steakhouse and French-inspired Fil Rouge or if you fancy 'staying in', there's 24-hour in-suite service. Two of my favourites were the Med Yacht Club for Mediterranean flavours, including excellent tapas, and Sakura, which serves Asian dishes such as 72-hour slow-cooked short-rib beef panang, lobster pad Thai and an outstanding 60% Weiss chocolate matcha fondant. There are also numerous snack spots dotted around the ship – Explora Lounge for daily afternoon tea, a poolside ice-cream parlour and creperie, and the all-day Crema Cafe for barista-made coffee, sandwiches and jars of homemade cookies.

After dinner, you can opt to drink cocktails as a pianist plays in the lobby, try your luck in the small casino, retire to the Malt whisky bar, or head to Journey's Lounge for DJ sets and live musical performances. Don't miss the Cher tribute act, which is somehow almost as good as the real thing.