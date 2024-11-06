A luxury cruise along the Rhône

Leave behind the stresses of everyday life on a tranquil boat journey from Avignon to Lyon

Riverside Luxury Cruises boat on the Rhone.
The Ravel glides noiselessly along the Rhône
By
published

I am reclining on my bed looking out at the Provençal countryside through a floor-to-ceiling glass window, as our boat, The Ravel, glides noiselessly along the Rhône. The feeling of calmness is all-enveloping on this ship, which is part of the Riverside Luxury Cruises fleet travelling languidly up and down Europe's great rivers.

The Ravel, which is the length of a football field, has just 55 bedrooms. So, invariably, it is no problem to locate a quiet corner on the Upper Vista Deck or relax by the small but enticing and surprisingly underpopulated indoor pool. The moment you step on board, the strains of everyday life seem to melt away; it's like living in the most supremely luxurious cocoon.

James Rampton
