Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers – a 'scintillating' and 'unmissable' show
Exhibition at London's National Gallery features a 'stunning array' of paintings from the last two years of the artist's life
Vincent van Gogh moved from Paris to Arles in Provence in February 1888, when he was 34. By the end of the year, he was in hospital after mutilating his ear. In May 1889, he was admitted to a nearby asylum. In 1890, he returned to northern France, where he died by his own hand in July. "Despite this bleak narrative, the artist's southern sojourn produced some of the most astonishing paintings of the modern era," said Rachel Spence in the Financial Times. "This comet trail of splendour is now mapped by 'Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers', a scintillating exhibition at London's National Gallery."
To celebrate the gallery's bicentenary, and the centenary of its acquisition of van Gogh's "Sunflowers", the curators have assembled a "stunning array" of 61 pictures created during these two years, said Alastair Sooke in The Daily Telegraph. As the title suggests, it is "strewn with paintings of individuals": the "lover" is a handsome army lieutenant; the "poet" a Belgian painter. But, as it progresses, the exhibition's abiding theme is "van Gogh's rhapsodic feeling for the natural world. Roses, poppies and oleanders; cypresses, pine trees and planes: at every turn, we encounter vegetation depicted with expressive brushstrokes like plentiful dollops of double cream." He almost seems like an "animist", communicating the "spiritual essence" of sunflowers, trees and roots. "The sense of rapture is breathtaking."
The show also challenges the traditional and rather "tasteless obsession with van Gogh's mental distress", said Florence Hallett on the i news site. Instead of "a madman possessed by a miraculous and terrifying genius", the Vincent we meet here is "an artist working to a rational, even methodical, plan". He conceived "coherent groups and series" of paintings: "sunflowers, olive groves, gardens and people". The Yellow House, which he lived in at Arles, was the focus for his plans and ambitions. Here he dreamed of establishing an "artist's house" decorated with paintings hung according to his schemes, a "studio of the South", where colleagues such as Paul Gauguin could come to stay and work.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A "high point" of this wonderful show is that a triptych of paintings he intended to hang together have been united, for the first time: the National Gallery's "Sunflowers"; another sunflower painting on loan from Philadelphia; and, in the middle, "La Berceuse" (1889), a portrait of his neighbour, Augustine Roulin, rocking an unseen cradle. All in all, this is a "magnificent" exhibition.
The show is packed with canvases to make the heart "explode with joy", said Chris Harvey in The Independent. The "ubiquity" of van Gogh's work in reproduction can "blind us to the depth of his talent", but he paints with such intensity that even works produced at his lowest ebb feel "transcendent" up close. "The garden of the asylum at Saint-Rémy" (1889), for instance, sees him finding delight in the "overgrown sprawl of trees, shrubs, weeds and grasses", notwithstanding the mental turmoil that had driven him there.
We also see how he used his "poetic imagination" to transform reality: abandoning formal perspective in his "gorgeous" "The Bedroom". In "The Lover (Portrait of Lieutenant Milliet)", he turns a rakish drinking companion into "a mythical being" with "green-hued skin". This show is a reminder of van Gogh's almost unrivalled "capacity to provoke intense emotion in the viewer". "The National Gallery clearly wanted it to be unmissable. It is."
National Gallery, London WC2. Until 19 January 2025
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Rachel Cooke shares her favourite books about friendship
The Week Recommends Writer and journalist chooses works by Helen Garner, Shirley Conran and others
By The Week UK Published
-
After Tua injury, can NFL make progress on concussions?
Today's Big Question Dolphins QB faces calls to retire
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
California's new AI regulations are cracking down on political deepfakes
Under the radar In the age of generative AI, there is a lot of sophisticated fake content floating around the web
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Rachel Cooke shares her favourite books about friendship
The Week Recommends Writer and journalist chooses works by Helen Garner, Shirley Conran and others
By The Week UK Published
-
The Reeds at South Lodge: lakeside hideaways are the perfect country escape
The Week Recommends Take a dip in the lake, a few steps from your own private sanctuary in the South Downs
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Frasier, season two: the end of the road for the 'risky' reboot?
The Week Recommends Latest instalment of revival splits critics – but Kelsey Grammer is still a 'class act'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Lee: Kate Winslet biopic lacks 'nuance that made Miller exceptional'
Talking Point Winslet fought to get the film made, but critics are divided on whether it lives up to expectations
By The Week UK Published
-
Abigail's Party: Tamzin Outhwaite is 'mesmerising' as hostess of 'soiree from hell'
The Week Recommends Nadia Fall's revival of 'savage' Mike Leigh satire at Stratford East
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
8 award-winning restaurants to visit this fall
It's the season for dropping magazine restaurant and chef awards
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Unplugged: digital detox cabins offer an escape from the grid and the grind
The Week Recommends Tech-free retreats in the British countryside give guests a chance to switch off
By Kate Lucy, The Week UK Published
-
Female authors light up the Booker Prize shortlist
The Week Recommends This year’s writers have tackled wide-ranging subjects from espionage to space travel
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published