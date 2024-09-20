Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers – a 'scintillating' and 'unmissable' show

Exhibition at London's National Gallery features a 'stunning array' of paintings from the last two years of the artist's life

The Olive Trees (1889), Vincent van Gogh
The show is packed with canvases to make the heart 'explode with joy'
(Image credit: The Museum of Modern Art, New York / Scala, Florence)
By
published

Vincent van Gogh moved from Paris to Arles in Provence in February 1888, when he was 34. By the end of the year, he was in hospital after mutilating his ear. In May 1889, he was admitted to a nearby asylum. In 1890, he returned to northern France, where he died by his own hand in July. "Despite this bleak narrative, the artist's southern sojourn produced some of the most astonishing paintings of the modern era," said Rachel Spence in the Financial Times. "This comet trail of splendour is now mapped by 'Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers', a scintillating exhibition at London's National Gallery."

To celebrate the gallery's bicentenary, and the centenary of its acquisition of van Gogh's "Sunflowers", the curators have assembled a "stunning array" of 61 pictures created during these two years, said Alastair Sooke in The Daily Telegraph. As the title suggests, it is "strewn with paintings of individuals": the "lover" is a handsome army lieutenant; the "poet" a Belgian painter. But, as it progresses, the exhibition's abiding theme is "van Gogh's rhapsodic feeling for the natural world. Roses, poppies and oleanders; cypresses, pine trees and planes: at every turn, we encounter vegetation depicted with expressive brushstrokes like plentiful dollops of double cream." He almost seems like an "animist", communicating the "spiritual essence" of sunflowers, trees and roots. "The sense of rapture is breathtaking."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends From The Magazine
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸