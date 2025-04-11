A spectacular off-season cruise along the Danube

Take in vineyard-lined hills and icy castles on a tranquil boat trip from Budapest to Passau

Viking river cruise along the Danube.
A glorious way to explore Europe at a slower pace
By
published

Cruising round a blustery bend on the Danube in Austria's Wachau Valley, I grip my hot-water bottle a little tighter. I'm aboard the Viking Tor on a river cruise between Budapest, Hungary and Passau, Germany and the weather is frosty during my 10-day adventure.

I've chosen to sail off-season, a relatively new concept for the cruise line, which launched its first winter cruise on the Rhine in 2023. I came prepared though, with layers, hats, and the aforementioned hot-water bottle, so I am able to enjoy the snow-tipped hills, and icy castles from the boat's top deck.

Jaymi McCann
