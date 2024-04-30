Silversea cruise review: a Central and North American adventure

An incredible journey featuring cultural exploration, cooking classes, comfort and more

Silversea's Silver Nova ship
The Silversea Silver Nova ship is luxurious and exquisitely designed
(Image credit: Silversea / Finn Partners)
By Yasemen Kaner-White
published

Sailing on Silversea's luxurious and exquisitely designed Silver Nova ship is dreamy in itself, but add to that an incredible itinerary including the iconic Panama Canal and you have yourself a bucket-list cruise. 

As a solo traveller, I was pleasantly surprised by how well solo guests are looked after, with nightly solo traveller drinks, hosted by the friendly guest relations team. I made some fantastic friends here on day one, which turned into a group who met for dinners, drinks on deck and post-trip conversations. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
In Review Cruise
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Yasemen Kaner-White
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸