Silversea cruise review: a Central and North American adventure

Sailing on Silversea's luxurious and exquisitely designed Silver Nova ship is dreamy in itself, but add to that an incredible itinerary including the iconic Panama Canal and you have yourself a bucket-list cruise.

As a solo traveller, I was pleasantly surprised by how well solo guests are looked after, with nightly solo traveller drinks, hosted by the friendly guest relations team. I made some fantastic friends here on day one, which turned into a group who met for dinners, drinks on deck and post-trip conversations.

Tours and activities

(Image credit: Yasemen Kaner-White)

Some people book their excursions as soon as they are released, but I booked mine the day I arrived and still managed to get on my desired trips. However, I would recommend booking tours and activities in advance, if possible, to avoid disappointment.

For me, the stand-out excursion had to be my first Mayan ruins experience, in Belize. It was certainly worth the hike to see the fascinating geometric carvings face to face, and the tasty traditional lunch of Belize chicken, rice and beans beforehand certainly helped keep us going.

Another exciting excursion was the all-terrain vehicle trip through the rainforest in Costa Rica. Seeing the colourful flora and fauna comfortably from inside was fun, then we got out for a stroll where our guide pointed out local species such as the eye-catching bright red poison dart frog.

In Honduras, we were exposed to the culture with song and dance, history lesson opposite the bright blue sea from a knowledgeable local, as well as a taste of the traditional taro bread.

The high point, however, was traversing the Panama Canal. Guests sat together in the plush panoramic lounge, with mimosas in hand, eagerly waiting to pass through the first lock. It felt monumental, and the Panamanian cooking class and talk about the history of the canal, as well as the Panamanian dance show in the evening, made the day all the more memorable.

During "sea days" there are a host of activities to choose from, including dance classes, language classes, and even origami. My favourite was the quiz sessions – especially since my team won a few times!

For a more relaxing pastime, pay a visit to the smart Otium spa, where you're offered champagne upon arrival before an exfoliating and nourishing 'Roman Bliss' massage.

Cabins

(Image credit: Silversea / Finn Partners)

A cabin should be a place you look forward to retreating to after an adventurous day on excursion, or even a fun-filled day at sea, and my cabin was a real haven.

There is a choice of toiletries, from pH-balanced Sebamed to luxuriously scented Bvlgari, and my attentive butler made sure I received the right ones. My delicious ganache chocolates were also topped up daily.

The bathroom was very spacious, with clean lines and Carrara marble finish, which was carried through to tabletops in the suite. The walk-in closet meant I could stash my suitcase, with plenty of space to unpack and hang all my clothes, and ample shelving too.

I also had a desk, a dressing area with plug sockets adapting to all nationalities, and a comfortable sofa to sit. If I wanted to dine outside, there was also a balcony with two chairs and a table.

Eating and drinking

(Image credit: Silversea / Finn Partners)

Breakfast can be eaten at a few venues, as well as a room service, which was popular with guests, set up on their balconies and always brought on time.

I particularly enjoyed the 'healthy' options at the Marquee restaurant which also offers fabulous poke bowls for lunch, or you could order an excellent pizza from adjacent restaurant Spaccanapoli, which are cooked in a traditional oven.

There's a broad, ever-changing buffet menu at La Terrazza for lunch – its dessert selection is huge and for dinner Italian classics shine. At delicately designed Japanese restaurant Kaiseki, there's sushi and hearty ramen bowls, among a larger dinner selection.

At my favourite, the S.A.L.T restaurant, where the menu centres on the country you're in, try some of their local cuisine, elevated yet authentic. You can enjoy some jazz accompaniment at La Dame, the ship's signature French restaurant.

Throughout the day I popped into the Arts Café for delicious coffee – always a plus –or a slice of cake and fresh juice in a light-filled space that's a joy to sit in.

One evening I fancied something chocolate-y and ended up with one of the best brownies ever from the room service menu.

The verdict

This voyage took me on an incredible journey from Fort Lauderdale to Cozumel, Belize to Roatan, Honduras and Costa Rica to Panama.

As well as the journey, Silversea adds exciting context to the countries you are visiting, from cooking classes that highlight the fascinating cuisines, to talks giving the background history and much more – all creating an incredible and unforgettable trip.

Yasemen Kaner-White was a guest on the Silver Nova ship, and her trip was a segment of the Fort Lauderdale, US to Callao, Peru voyage.

Door-to-door fare is £9,700 per person based on double occupancy in a Classic Veranda (including private executive airport transfers, overnight hotel stay, round trip flights, food and beverage on board, butler service, expedition gear and shore excursions). For more information, visit Silversea.com or call 0844 251 0837.