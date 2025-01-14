DOJ releases Trump Jan. 6 special counsel report

Jack Smith's report details the president-elect's "criminal efforts to retain power" amid the 2020 election

Special counsel Jack Smith gave final report on Donald Trump investigations to attorney general
(Image credit: Drew Angerer / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Attorney General Merrick Garland early this morning released special counsel Jack Smith's final report on his efforts to prosecute President-elect Donald Trump for his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss. Garland submitted that portion of Smith's report to Congress after a court-imposed deadline expired at midnight.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸