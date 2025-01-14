DOJ releases Trump Jan. 6 special counsel report
Jack Smith's report details the president-elect's "criminal efforts to retain power" amid the 2020 election
What happened
Attorney General Merrick Garland early this morning released special counsel Jack Smith's final report on his efforts to prosecute President-elect Donald Trump for his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss. Garland submitted that portion of Smith's report to Congress after a court-imposed deadline expired at midnight.
Who said what
Smith, who resigned Friday, said in the 174-page report that he had to drop his case after Trump won in November due to the Justice Department's "categorical" view that presidents cannot be prosecuted. But his team "assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial" if Trump had come up short.
When Trump lost in 2020, the report said, "he resorted to a series of criminal efforts to retain power." Smith placed the blame for the violent Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol "squarely at Mr. Trump’s feet," The New York Times said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The report "amounted to an extraordinary rebuke of a president-elect," charging him with "crimes that struck at the heart of American democracy" days before he regains power, the Times said. Responding to the report, Trump claimed he was "totally innocent" and called Smith a "lamebrain prosecutor who was unable to get his case tried before the election."
What next?
Garland temporarily withheld the second volume of Smith's report, pertaining to Trump's retention of highly classified documents, and Trump's picks to head the Justice Department are widely expected to ensure it is never released.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Israel, Hamas and US say cease-fire deal close
Speed Read A high-level cease-fire negotiation is gaining momentum in Biden's final week as president
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - January 14, 2025
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - confirmation chaos, tariff-free treats, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Is Donald Trump behind potential Gaza ceasefire and will it work?
Today's Big Question Israel and Hamas are 'on the brink' of a peace deal and a hostage exchange, for which the incoming president may take credit
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Israel, Hamas and US say cease-fire deal close
Speed Read A high-level cease-fire negotiation is gaining momentum in Biden's final week as president
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Will 2025 bring an Iran crisis for Trump?
Today's Big Question Tehran's nuclear program remains a concern
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Jimmy Carter honored in state funeral, laid to rest
Speed Read The state funeral was attended by all living presidents
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump sentenced after Supreme Court rejection
Speed Read Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the three liberal justices in the majority
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
US considering ban on Chinese drones as international tensions grow
In the Spotlight The decision will ultimately be made by the incoming Trump administration
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
DOJ to release half of Trump special counsel report
Speed Read The portion regarding Trump's retention of classified documents will not be publicly released
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What's next for Canada after Trudeau's resignation?
Talking Points An election. But not just yet.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Jimmy Carter lies in state as 3-day DC farewell begins
Speed Read The 39th president died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published