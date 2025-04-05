Trump's war on lawyers: trampling over the Constitution

As the president turns a vengeful eye towards leading US law firms, the silence of their peers has been deafening

Anti-Trump protestors demonstrate outside the offices of law firm Paul, Weiss
Anti-Trump protestors demonstrate outside the offices of law firm Paul, Weiss in downtown Manhattan
(Image credit: Erik McGregor / LightRocket / Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump has gone to war with America's legal profession, said Ruth Marcus in The New Yorker. His goal is not only to avenge himself on perceived enemies, but to intimidate – and it seems to be working. Over the past few weeks, he has effectively threatened to put several major US law firms out of business, by signing executive orders terminating their federal contracts, instructing state agencies to end contracts with the firms' clients, and banning their lawyers from government buildings.

One of the firms, Perkins Coie, which worked closely with Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, has fought the order in court and won a restraining order. Two more followed last week. But another – Paul, Weiss, whose lawyers had investigated Trump's business dealings and sued alleged 6 January rioters – chose to capitulate. It struck a deal to get the order lifted, agreeing to give $40 million in pro bono services to Trump-approved causes.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸