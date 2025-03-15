Is Donald Trump a Russian agent?

'We have to consider the possibility that President Trump is a Russian asset' former Tory minister Graham Stuart tweeted last week. Do we?

Donald Trump's policies have been unprecedentedly pro-Russian.

Until this week, when the US pressed the Kremlin to commit to a ceasefire, the Trump administration had apparently asked for nothing from President Putin, while making a series of unilateral concessions on behalf of the Ukrainians: ruling out Nato membership for Ukraine, demanding that they make territorial concessions, voting in Russia's favour at the UN over the invasion, resuming diplomatic relations with Moscow. In his confrontation with President Zelenskyy last month, Trump took offence at what he called Zelenskyy's "tremendous hatred" for President Putin.

